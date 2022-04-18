Short Interest in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Rises By 27.8%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $30.93. 3,041,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,380. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

