Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 33.0%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner bought 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

