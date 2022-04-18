Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Grows By 35.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.