Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Increases By 27.1%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. 37,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

