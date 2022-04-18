Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Decreases By 22.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.9 days.

Industrias Peñoles stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Industrias Peñoles has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

