Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Drops By 27.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $103.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

