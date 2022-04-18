Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 23.9%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.61. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,251. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

