Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Expands By 27.1%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,151. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

