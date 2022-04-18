Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Grows By 30.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $234.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.