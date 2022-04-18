Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 25.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

