Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 25.0%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

