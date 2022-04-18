Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Increases By 33.3%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

