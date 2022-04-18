Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declines By 25.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $171.32. 43,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

