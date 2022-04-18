Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Rises By 27.1%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 842,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,713.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. JSR has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

