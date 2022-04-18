Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Grows By 32.8%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,374,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 1,788,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.1 days.

KHOTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.