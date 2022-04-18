Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Rises By 35.3%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.0 days.

Shares of NSKFF opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.