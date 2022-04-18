Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rises By 28.0%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 690.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($68.48) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($73.91) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($80.43) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

