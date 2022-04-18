Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Decreases By 24.3%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of LFSYY remained flat at $$12.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 272. Lifestyle International has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

