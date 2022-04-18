Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Declines By 22.9%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LUXA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

