Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Increases By 28.6%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.31. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.