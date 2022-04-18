Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Increases By 28.6%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.31. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.