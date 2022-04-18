Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Drops By 28.6%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MHNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

