Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Declines By 21.4%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

NYSE:MLP opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 million, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.