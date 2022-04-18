Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Drops By 24.2%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.27. 39,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,939. The stock has a market cap of $356.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

