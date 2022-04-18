Short Interest in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expands By 30.2%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 55,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

