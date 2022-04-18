Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Increases By 33.5%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MNTS opened at $3.46 on Monday. Momentus has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Momentus will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Momentus in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of Momentus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Momentus in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Momentus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

