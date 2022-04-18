Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Drops By 26.5%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CAF stock remained flat at $$16.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,672. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

