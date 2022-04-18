Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 28.2%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHGVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

