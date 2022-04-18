Short Interest in NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Increases By 30.1%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

