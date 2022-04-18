Short Interest in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Decreases By 22.1%

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

