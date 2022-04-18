Short Interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Decreases By 22.2%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. Analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

