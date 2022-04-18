Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Increases By 31.5%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

