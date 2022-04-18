Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Decreases By 22.5%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,378.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $73.19.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
