Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Drops By 22.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLITW stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.