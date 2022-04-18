Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Drops By 22.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NLITW stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
