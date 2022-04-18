Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Drops By 24.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.32.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

