Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Drops By 24.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)
