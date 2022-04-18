Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Grows By 27.6%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

PHX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 981,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

