Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Decreases By 22.1%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PCQ opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $960,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

