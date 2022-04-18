Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Decreases By 22.1%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PCQ opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.