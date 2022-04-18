Short Interest in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Decreases By 27.0%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

POLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of POLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 675,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

