Short Interest in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Grows By 35.1%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $1,644,153.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

