Short Interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Declines By 24.1%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PRCT stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.97. 9,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,226. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

