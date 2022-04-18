Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Drops By 21.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.47 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

