Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Decreases By 25.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,767. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.
