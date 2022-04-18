Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Decreases By 25.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,767. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

