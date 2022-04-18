Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Expands By 35.2%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
