Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declines By 22.1%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

