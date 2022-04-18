Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Rises By 27.3%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Saga Communications stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

