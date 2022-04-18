Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Drops By 21.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,074.0 days.

SHLAF stock opened at $199.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.66. Schindler has a twelve month low of $199.58 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.25.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.