Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Decreases By 25.4%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.62. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.13) to €9.15 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

