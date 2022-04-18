Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Drops By 25.0%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in SmartFinancial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

