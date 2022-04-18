Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Grows By 35.5%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

