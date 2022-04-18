Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Increases By 27.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 331,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,647. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

