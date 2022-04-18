Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Decreases By 23.0%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 143,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on SXI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 214.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $17,384,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

