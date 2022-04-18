Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Rises By 31.5%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

